Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $24.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.52. 3,145,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $641.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.