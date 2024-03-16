Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.84

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.84 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 140.60 ($1.80). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 154.70 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,097,066 shares.

Ceres Power Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £290.88 million, a PE ratio of -579.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,805.25). In related news, insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,805.25). Also, insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,873.81). 39.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

