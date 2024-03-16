Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 458 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Netflix stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

