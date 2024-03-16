Channel Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

