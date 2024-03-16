Channel Wealth LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

