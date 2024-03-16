Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.