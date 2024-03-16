Channel Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average is $477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.54 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

