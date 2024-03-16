Channel Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,619,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,052,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 719,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 176,446 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBIN opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

