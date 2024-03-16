Channel Wealth LLC Sells 250 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $435.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.