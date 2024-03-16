Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 350,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTQI opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $169.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

