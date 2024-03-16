Channel Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

