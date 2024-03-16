Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.
Chase Packaging Stock Up 18.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase Packaging
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.