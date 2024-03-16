Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. 20,387,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.