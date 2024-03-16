Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,949 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $116,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.55. 20,387,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

