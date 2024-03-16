China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 19.2%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 514,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

China Xiangtai Food Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Trading of China Xiangtai Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Free Report) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

