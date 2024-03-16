Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

