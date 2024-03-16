Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
