Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.