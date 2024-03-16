Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $571.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $571.29.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Activity at Cintas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.38 on Monday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $427.83 and a 1-year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.31. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.