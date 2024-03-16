Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 189,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

