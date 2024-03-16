Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,527,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 41,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 57,049,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

