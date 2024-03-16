Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insider Craig Jack Read Sells 4,508 Shares of Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,052,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,031. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

