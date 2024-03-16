Claire Milverton Acquires 19,038 Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Claire Milverton acquired 19,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,042.04 ($14,147.39).

1Spatial Price Performance

Shares of 1Spatial stock opened at GBX 60.87 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.47. 1Spatial Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.99 ($0.83). The firm has a market cap of £67.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

