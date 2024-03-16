Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

