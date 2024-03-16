Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

