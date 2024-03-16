Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 3,902 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

