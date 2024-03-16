Coho Partners Ltd. Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. 5,071,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.86. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

