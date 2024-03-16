Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7,124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.