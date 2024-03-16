Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,666,642 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 5,489,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

