Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 111,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,264,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

