Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 170,155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,155 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $98,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,925. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.