Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 208,785 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,785 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $157,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

