Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.86. 3,400,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

