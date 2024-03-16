Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.19.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $242.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $271.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

