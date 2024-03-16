Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 17,197 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

