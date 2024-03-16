Collective Family Office LLC Buys 23,095 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJO remained flat at $22.74 during trading on Friday. 106,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
