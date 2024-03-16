Collective Family Office LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. The stock had a trading volume of 350,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

