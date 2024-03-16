Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. 3,730,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $708.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.76.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

