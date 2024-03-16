Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 448,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

