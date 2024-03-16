Collective Family Office LLC Has $466,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. 2,519,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

