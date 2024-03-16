Collective Family Office LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.99 and a one year high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

