Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

