Collective Family Office LLC Sells 109,189 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,189 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.21% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 242,883 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 581,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

