Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.72. 422,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

