Collective Family Office LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 238,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

