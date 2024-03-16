Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.70. 9,134,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

