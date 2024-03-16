Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $23.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

