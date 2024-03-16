Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.



