Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

