Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franky Minnifield Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Franky Minnifield bought 129 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $5,655.36.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,246. The company has a market capitalization of $705.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

