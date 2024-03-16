Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Gary Merrill Sells 822 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 910,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,100. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,262.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

